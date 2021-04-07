Suspect arrested in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Tuesday in Scranton.

According to a release from police, Trevon Owens was taken into custody for involvement in the April 6th shooting at the Hilltop Apartment Complex.

Owens faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related charges.

Police say there were no injuries from Tuesday’s shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and police say it may result in more arrests.