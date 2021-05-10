Suspect arrested for 2019 armed robbery, holding clerk at gunpoint in Clinton County

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, police have arrested 26-year-old Terrence Summers who allegedly stole several items at Fuel On Convenience Store while holding the clerk at gunpoint in June, 2019.

State police filed charges against Summers after forensic DNA testing from the crime scene reportedly matched Summers. On May 6, Summers was extradited from South Carolina to Clinton County.

Summers has posted his $100,000 bail and was released, pending his preliminary hearing.