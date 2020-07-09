Supreme court rules president not immune from grand jury requests

WASHINGTON D.C. — In a 7-2 ruling, the United States Supreme Court has decided that the president is not categorically immune from grand jury requests, meaning President Donald Trump will have to turn over business and personal tax returns requested by the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in a criminal investigation.

Both justices nominated by Trump, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, sided with the majority. They filed a concurring decision to the one written by chief justice John Roberts.

“In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence’,” Roberts wrote. “Since the earliest days of the Republic, ‘every man’ has included the President of the United

States.”

Vance has issued a statement regarding the Supreme Court decision.

“This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law,” Vance wrote online. “Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead.”

