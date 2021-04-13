Supply, demand prompts early vaccine access for Pennsylvanians 16+

(WBRE/WYOU) – Six days early and not a moment too soon, the Keystone State is putting the pedal to the floor on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

As case counts continue to rise and the nation is now tracking more contagious variants, Pennsylvania is now trying to put any kind of vaccine rollout issues in the rear-view.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced on Monday that all Pennsylvanians ages 16 and up are eligible for vaccination beginning Tuesday (18+ for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, 16+ for Pfizer).

As she explained, trends of no-show appointments and increased supply were a major factor.

“Starting roughly last week, we continue to hear that providers were having a lot of difficulty scheduling appointments and throughout this entire rollout, we’ve stuck to the principle of no wasted dose,” Beam said. “We realized that the need to keep the demand at its highest propensity possible was incredibly important. And so, that’s why we’ve progressed to phase two, to allow us to again sustain that demand which can keep the pace of the vaccinations up.”

Now, what would appear to be the home stretch on the way to normacly in the Commonwealth begins.

As CDC numbers stand, less than a quarter of Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated, with 39.5% having received the first of a two-dose vaccine.

As medical experts Eyewitness News has spoken with before have said, the fully vaccinated number will need to at least triple before ‘herd immunity’ can be taken into account.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on if supply can stay ahead of the demand.

To see possible locations you can obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, head here.

For the latest in vaccination efforts across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, visit our Vaccinate NEPA page.