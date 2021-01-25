Supermarket sells two winning lottery tickets with the same numbers

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAINHOME, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two tickets with identical numbers matched Friday’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Jackpot, and both came from the same supermarket.

Each ticket matched the five balls drawn with 4-8-11-14-25.

The jackpot worth $366,180 will be split among the two tickets to win $183,090 each, less withholding.

Lewis Supermarket on Oak Lane in Mountainhome sold both the winning tickets and receives a $1,000 bonus for selling both of the winning tickets.

Players pick their own numbers or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should fill out a claim form or call 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos