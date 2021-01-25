Supermarket sells two winning lottery tickets with the same numbers

MOUNTAINHOME, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two tickets with identical numbers matched Friday’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Jackpot, and both came from the same supermarket.

Each ticket matched the five balls drawn with 4-8-11-14-25.

The jackpot worth $366,180 will be split among the two tickets to win $183,090 each, less withholding.

Lewis Supermarket on Oak Lane in Mountainhome sold both the winning tickets and receives a $1,000 bonus for selling both of the winning tickets.

Players pick their own numbers or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should fill out a claim form or call 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions.