Storm cleanup continues in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Dickson City street department has started cleanup on Dundaff Street and Grant Court. The area was damaged when severe storms rolled through the area Tuesday night.





Borough and PennDOT engineers spent Thursday looking at the damage and what needs to be fixed to get the Dundaff Street back open. Officials say the road could be closed for a few more days, but it could be months before it’s all back to normal.

The Dickson City street department is working around many obstacles to get debris out of the streets.

“They’re cleaning out the mud on Grant Court to make it easier for people to get in and out. I believe they will be checking to see the structure of the road, what they can do to fix it.” said Michelle Edwards of Dickson City.

Price Creek off of Scott Road flows into an underground culvert. Every 15 years the borough pays more than $100,000 to clean it out. That routine was completed three years ago and will need to be done again.

“We’re going to see how much debris is in there, get the debris removed and then we have to do an engineering assessment on it to make sure that it’s structurally capable doing what we need it to do,” explained Dickson City Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.

Pressure from the water lifted parts of Dundaff Street, a state road that PennDOT owns and operates. The borough is responsible for repairs beneath the road.

“I know what we have to do for a municipality. So we are all working together to try and fix, repair what happened,” Forconi said.

While crews worked to open Dundaff Street, the borough’s police chief and workers on Grant Court rushed to a fire in the basement of a home. Firefighters say the flood water is to blame for shorting out snowplow batteries.

“It’s a good thing we were home and awake because if it would have happened in the middle of the night it could have been worst than what it was,” said resident Herbert Beere.