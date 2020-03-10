Stop the Bleed training held at Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students and faculty at Bloomsburg University learned how to stop bleeding at a special training seminar Tuesday.

This training is important because a human can bleed out in 3-5 minutes (which often emergency services won’t reach a scene in such short a time).

The training was brought upon due to the number of active shootings that have been happening, but can also be used in everyday accidents.

