Stolen vehicle retrieved in Wilkes-Barre

(WBRE/WYOU) — There was a police presence in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon.

City police assisted state police in what started as a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. A state trooper attempted to pull over a silver Chrysler sedan in the area of South Meade and Northampton Streets.

State police were able to retrieve the vehicle which they say was stolen. It was towed away from the scene, but the driver wasn’t there. Officers searched the area for the suspect.

No word if anyone is in custody after the incident in Wilkes-Barre.