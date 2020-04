FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Governor Tom Wolf has now ordered all Pennsylvania residents to stay at home.

On Wednesday, Wolf expanded his order from 33 to all 67 counties in the commonwealth. The dramatic measure now affects all of the state’s nearly 13 million residents.

Schools and non-life sustaining businesses are closed indefinitely.

Today I am issuing a statewide Stay at Home Order to further mitigate the spread of #COVID19.



Each and every one of us is responsible for protecting our families, friends, and neighbors.



Keep up the hard work. We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/rSijEWppyb — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 1, 2020

