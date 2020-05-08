Stay-at-home order extended to June 4th for red phase counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Governor Tom Wolf has extended the stay-at-home order for all counties that remain in the red phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. The order was set to expire on Friday, May 8, but for those counties who still remain in the red phase of the governor’s reopening plan, it has now been extended to June 4.

At the same time, Governor Wolf signed new orders for 24 counties to move into the yellow phase of reopening. That phase allows businesses to reopen with continued safeguards in place such as mandatory masks, social distancing, and continued remote work where possible.

Counties moving to the yellow phase are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

While all other counties are now ordered to remain in the red phase until June 4, some may be allowed to reopen earlier. The governor’s office says there will be an announcement Friday naming additional counties that will move into the yellow phase of reopening at a date to be determined.

FAQs for businesses in each phase can be found here.

CDC guidance on child care that reopens under the yellow phase is here.