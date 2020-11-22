State Trooper injured after vehicle stop on I-80

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was injured after a traffic stop Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 228.2 in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County at 9 a.m.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2020 silver Hyundai Sante Fe bearing Ohio registration. The trooper requested the driver to exit the vehicle for further questioning.

The trooper and the driver were speaking at the rear of the vehicle when the driver indicated the need for a jacket from inside the vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver walked towards the vehicle and refused the trooper’s command to remain outside the vehicle and re-entered the vehicle. As the trooper was attempting to remove the driver, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated to flee the traffic stop.

A physical engagement occurred between the trooper and the driver inside the vehicle and the trooper was able to force the vehicle off the roadway into the woods. The driver continued to physically resist attempts to be taken into custody.

A second trooper on scene used his taser on the driver, and the driver was taken into custody.

The 37-year-old driver of Cleveland, Ohio was transported to custody and charged with felony Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Resisting Arrest.

One of the troopers involved in the incident sustained a minor injury and was transported to Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg. He was treated and released.

The investigation continues.