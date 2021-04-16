State System of Higher Education votes to keep state college tuition consistent for third year

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s state college tuition will remain consistent for the third year in a row, after a vote by the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

In a unanimous vote, the board decided to keep basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2021-22 academic year at $7,716. The technology fee for students, which stands at $478 for the academic year will also be the same.

“I am proud to join my fellow Board members in prioritizing an accessible, affordable public higher education for our students,” said Cindy Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. “A quality education and an affordable one go hand-in-hand at our universities. Students deserve our full support as they continue focusing on attaining a degree through the pandemic.”

This is the first time in-state tuition has remained the same for three years, according to the board.

“Sixty percent of jobs in Pennsylvania require a post-secondary degree, but only 47 percent of Pennsylvanians have one,” Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said. “To help Pennsylvania build a modern-day economy, to remain a reliable pathway for students into and beyond the middle class, to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants can access quality higher education, we must take bold action like today’s vote on tuition.”