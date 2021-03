HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Route 940 in Luzerne County has been closed after a crash.

According to a release from PennDOT, Route 940 in Hazle Township has been shut down after a crash that occurred around 5:30 Monday morning.

The road is shut down between Ebervale Road and Harleigh Boulevard.

The road is expected to reopen around 4 pm.