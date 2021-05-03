LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A downed utility has closed a road on State Route 118 in Lake Township.
According to a press release from PennDOT, the road is closed between State Route 118 to the intersection of Tulip Road.
The current estimated time on the reopening is Monday at 3 p.m. For the current road conditions check 511pa.com.
- Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccinating homebound residents in Luzerne County
- State Route 118 in Luzerne County closed due to a downed utility
- Tokyo makes third Olympics for Clearwater native hoping for gold
- Could price increase stop more teens from using E-cigarettes?
- Newsfeed Now: Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to child porn charges; TSA returns veteran’s pendant with best friend’s ashes