State Police working with local bars and restaurants to keep public safe

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The restaurant industry in the commonwealth continues to feel the effects of the pandemic. Many are doing what they can to get by while adhering to strict rules and regulations set by the state.

State police and the liquor control board are doing what they can to keep the public safe. That includes enforcing regulations. Some businesses are frustrated with these rules but understand law enforcement are doing their job.

Police have been transparent with their enforcement, releasing inspection numbers every Monday and Friday.

What the numbers tell us from offices in our region; Williamsport, Allentown, and Wilkes-Barre is that bars and businesses are taking things seriously to help curb the spread of covid-19.

Ryan Tarkowski, with PSP, tells us that more than 58-thousand in-person inspections have been conducted, more than 17-hundred warnings have been given and less than 400 violations have been thoroughly issued.

It continues to be less of a show of force when it comes to making sure people are keeping ‘up to code’ and more of owners doing the right thing.

“A majority of licensed liquor establishments in Pennsylvania, really are proactively abiding by these requirements in order to keep their customers and their employees safe. We’ve been saying since the beginning, we’re not going to solve the pandemic as the Pennsylvania state police by issuing a ton of citations.” Tarkowski said.

Everyone, including the state police and liqour control board, understands to some degree the uphill battle facing our local bars, restaurants and other businesses.

The hope is that as time goes by, we’ll see a return to business as usual, but we’ve got a ways to go.

As hard as some of these restrictions are, restaurant owners tell Eyewitness News that it’s all about keeping their customers and staff safe while trying to get through this trying year.