State Police warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police released information on Wednesday warning residents of possible scams involving the vaccine for COVID-19.

According to the release, there are several kinds of scams floating around, which include:

E-Mails claiming to offer a vaccine waiting list or other services.

Texts, robocalls, or messages that offer vaccine services

Social media posts that cite misinformation about the vaccine’s origins, political motivations, or effectiveness.

If you come across such scams, police remind citizens that all information regarding the vaccine will come from public health agencies, including vaccine availability.

Under no circumstances should you give your personal information or payment information to these scams.

You can report instances of these scams by sending screenshots directly to state police and/or tips.pa@gov .