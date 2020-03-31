State Police warn of stimulus scam

Coronavirus Response

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of a potential scam involving the upcoming economic stimulus.

According to a release from police, scammers are contacting potential stimulus recipients via phone, text, or email claiming they need to provide personal and/or financial information to receive their stimulus relief.

Any individuals who are contacted in this manner are urged not to provide any information. No government representatives will request this information.

Police want to reinforce that the process to receive the stimulus is automatic and no information is required to be provided.

