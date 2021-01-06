State Police to distribute COVID-19 mitigation information

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Troopers will begin distributing COVID-19 mitigation information to travelers.

A release from state police detailed the new program aimed at informing the public of the latest testing, quarantine, and masking requirements in the state.

“As some of the most visible employees of the commonwealth, the PSP has worked closely with the DOH throughout the pandemic to keep the public informed on the evolving COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” said State Police Colonel Evanchick.

Motor carrier enforcement officers (civilians responsible for inspecting commercial vehicles and their drivers to ensure compliance with regulations) will also provide the flyers to motorists during most encounters.