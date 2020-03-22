State Police to assist in closure of Non-Life-Sustaining businesses

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police will be helping to enforce Governor Wolf’s closure of non-life-sustaining businesses.

In a statement released by the commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Colonel Robert Evanchick said, “The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf’s order.”

According to the release, noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties for violation with Governor Wolf’s directive. Punishments include fines and possible jail time.

Other agencies that will assist in closure enforcement are: