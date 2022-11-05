JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were shot at during an investigation into a reported shooting on Saturday.

According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle.

When troopers from PSP Bloomsburg arrived on the scene, they say they were fired at by an unnamed suspect before returning fire. No troopers were injured in the shooting.

Officials said there were multiple victims involved in this incident.

State police announce that there is no active threat to the community at this time.

State Police have not confirmed the location of the shooting at this time.

