State police searching for missing juvenile in Monroe County

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are looking for a missing juvenile out of Monroe County.

According to a release from the Fern Ridge Patrol Unit, 16-year-old Sibil Bryn Bried was reported missing on Wednesday.

Bried is a white female, 5’05 tall, roughly 120 pounds with dyed black shoulder length hair, and black framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and leather sandals with unmatched socks.

Anyone with information is urged to call State Police Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271 .