State Police searching for drug possession suspect in Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are requesting help in locating a suspect accused of drug and firearm violations.

Wednesday evening Christopher Petrides, 21 of Effort, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation.

During the stop, troopers discovered a large amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen firearm. Petrides then fled from his vehicle and eluded capture by police.

Police expect Petrides to be in the area of Effort but could potentially be anywhere in the Poconos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-681-1850 .