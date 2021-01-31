State Police search for missing girl

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl.

They say 12-year-old Viola Humphrey was last seen Saturday afternoon, around 6:30 on Fair Rod Summit Station, in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County.

Authorities believe she may be at risk of harm or injury.

Humphrey is 5’3” and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a camouflage sweatshirt.

Anyone with possible information of the whereabouts of Viola Humphrey is asked to contact police by calling 911 or PSP Schuylkill Heaven at 570-593-2000.