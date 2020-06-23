State police search Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police are on the scene of an apartment in the 511 building of Hill Top Apartments in Edwardsville.

Troopers are not officially commenting on why they are searching the apartment but sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News it’s part of the ongoing investigation into the June 6 homicide of 29-year-old John Robert Evans.



Photos of John Robert Evans

Evans, from East Stroudsburg, was shot to death while he sat inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the apartments. Another man in the vehicle, 26-year-old Eli Quadree Smith, suffered non-life threatening injuries.











Police can be seen carrying evidence out of the building to a police van and searching a nearby car.

Watch the report live on Eyewitness News at 11 am.