DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State police are requesting assistance in finding a missing child.

Charles Scott went missing in the area of Church Street near the North Pocono Middle School.

Scott was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored hoodie, white sneakers, and a red backpack. He is 4’6 tall, and 67 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to call PA State Police at 570-963-3156.