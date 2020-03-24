State Police issue 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses on first day of enforcement

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police have issued 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses that were still operating despite Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close their physical locations.
|MONDAY MARCH 23, 2020
|TROOP
|WARNING
|CITATION
|A
|4
|0
|B
|2
|0
|C
|0
|0
|D
|1
|0
|E
|4
|0
|F
|2
|0
|G
|2
|0
|H
|4
|0
|J
|1
|0
|K
|1
|0
|L
|1
|0
|M
|3
|0
|N
|1
|0
|P
|0
|0
|R
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|27
|0
A map of counties covered by each troop is available on psp.pa.gov.
“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police in a statement. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
Enforcement of the order began on Monday and the governor has directed the state’s Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, State Police, and local officials to enforce the order to the full extent of the law.
No citations were recorded on Monday.