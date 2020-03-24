Live Now
PA Department of Health COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Governor Wolf issues stay-at-home order for 6 counties, including Monroe

State Police issue 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses on first day of enforcement

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police have issued 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses that were still operating despite Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close their physical locations.

MONDAY MARCH 23, 2020
TROOPWARNINGCITATION
A40
B20
C00
D10
E40
F20
G20
H40
J10
K10
L10
M30
N10
P00
R10
TOTAL270

A map of counties covered by each troop is available on psp.pa.gov.

“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police in a statement. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”

Enforcement of the order began on Monday and the governor has directed the state’s Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, State Police, and local officials to enforce the order to the full extent of the law.

No citations were recorded on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos