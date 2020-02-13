Man arrested following standoff in Monroe County

UPDATE: A man is behind bars following a nearly eight hour standoff that ended peacefully.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to the scene on Frailey Road in Jackson Township just before midnight on Thursday. When they arrived, they found Brandon Sargent visibly intoxicated and allegedly waiving a firearm at his father who was also on scene.

A Special Emergency Response Team was called after Sargent allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. Police say he surrendered himself without incident just before 8:00 am.

Sargent is being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, among other charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Police were called to the home on Frailey Road in Jackson Township, Monroe County around midnight on Thursday. The initial call was for a disturbance but upon arrival, officials found a man had barricaded himself inside with a gun.

The Special Emergency Response Team was called to the home. After roughly eight hours, the man eventually surrendered to police willingly with no injuries involved.



State police tell Eyewitness News this is the best way this situation could have ended.

“That’s the goal for the Pennsylvania State Police and our Special Emergency Response Team. They don’t want to have to hurt anyone and they don’t want to get hurt. So the fact that this incident ended and everyone is safe and sound, it’s a win.” Stated Trooper Anthony Petroski of PSP Fern Ridge.

Frailey Road is open at this time and an investigation is underway. It is unclear at this time what happened to the individual that surrendered to the police.