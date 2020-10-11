State Police investigating death in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Monroe County that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe County coroner, Tommy Yanak, a call came in around 4:30 AM to the 100 block of Lock Lane.

The body of male was located at the scene, the cause of death has not yet been released.

An autopsy is schedule for Tuesday.

Police have not released any further details at this time and there is no word if anyone is in police custody.

This is an ongoing story we will update with more information as it becomes available.