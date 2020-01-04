State police investigating child death in Luzerne County

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State police are investigating the death of a young girl in Luzerne County.

The death occurred on Arch Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township on Saturday.

A Newport Township Code Enforcement Officer was called to the scene and deemed the structure as “unfit for human habitation” due to the squalor inside the residence.

The SPCA was also contacted to aid in the removal of multiple animals from the residence.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results which has been scheduled for a later date.

No charges have yet been filed and no suspects have been named.