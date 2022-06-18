BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Columbia County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police requested the coroner’s office to respond to the scene of a shooting in a home in Columbia County Friday evening.

Upon arrival, Coroner Jeremy Resse and Deputy Coroner Dallas Riley discovered two individuals dead inside the home.

The victim and the shooter have been identified as Tammy and Matthew Edwards.

According to reports the two were legally married but were separated or estranged.

Autopsies performed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Edwards Mazuchowski established that Tammy Edwards died of a gunshot wound to the chest and Matthew Edwards died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to State Police, Matthew Edwards forced himself into the home before shooting Tammy and then himself.

According to official reports, there were two males, one adult and one juvenile, in the home at the time of the shooting.

State Police are still investigating this shooing and more information may be coming. WBRE/WYOU will have more information as it becomes available.