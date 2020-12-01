Police, DA investigate death in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Grief counselors are available to students and faculty of the Keystone Central School District after the death of a 9-year-old boy.

Officials responded to a home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven Monday just after 4:00 p.m. to investigate. The boy, Anson Landon Mitchell Stover, was pronounced deceased by the Clinton County coroner.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Police, the coroner’s office and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” Superintendent of Keystone Central School District, Jacquelyn Martin wrote in a letter to the community. “Last evening we learned of the unexpected death of a fourth grade student of Robb Elementary. Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the student at this time. The student has family members who attend Robb Elementary and Central Mountain Middle School.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately by calling Lock Haven City Police at 570-893-5911 or Clinton County Detectives at 570-893-4141. Information can be provided online at www.clintonDA.org.