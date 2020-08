SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police and the Schuylkill County coroner are on scene at a home in Shenandoah.

Authorities were called to the scene on the 100 block of South Catherine Street earlier this morning for a death investigation.

State police have confirmed the incident as a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.