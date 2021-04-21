State Police: bomb threat called at Hampton Inn Suites in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – According to Montoursville State Police, on Wednesday afternoon they responded to a bomb threat at the Hampton Inn & Suites.

At approximately 4:30 p.m a bomb threat call was made at the Hampton Inn Suites in Loyalsock Township.

State police stated the Hampton Inn & Suites along with other businesses and residences near the area were told to evacuate.

Pennsylvania State Police incendiary device K9 responded on the scene and did not discover any form of a bomb at the location.

The guest of the Hampton Inn & Suites were allowed back into their rooms at 9 p.m.

State police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.