State police: Bicyclist dies after crashing with car in Kelly Township

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just after 7 p.m. Friday, state police were called to Col John Kelly Road in Kelly Township for a crash of a bicyclist and a car.

According to the release, the bicyclist, later identified as 77-year old Samuel Saunder of Lewisburg, was riding his bike after dusk with working rear and front lights when a car hit him from behind.

Saunder was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Investigators determined a cell phone was not a contributing factor to the crash and they say the investigation is ongoing.