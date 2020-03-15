State of Emergency declared in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A state of emergency has been declared in Luzerne County.

In a press conference held Sunday at the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri declared that the county is now under a State of Emergency after a case of COVID-19 was discovered in the county.

Pedri mentioned that all reported cases in the state are currently under care at their homes or at hospitals.

He requested the stop of unnecessary travel, and conducting business online whenever possible, highlighting the county’s own website where most normal functions can be done.

“We want to make sure the public is aware of all the next steps going on regarding this crisis,.” Pedri said.

