State budget to include potential tax increase

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Tax season is around the corner and as we saw yesterday, Governor Wolf is looking to increase that personal income tax by 46%.Now that takes it from 3.07% to 4.49%.

With an average Pennsylvania income per the census bureau of $32,000. That’s a rise in income tax from just short of $1000 in holding to more than $1400. The governor explained that those who’ve “made it” could shoulder some of the burden to help those who struggle more “have a chance to.”

The problem, when talking to some state legislators and economics professors, it’s still rubbing roughly one-third of Pennsylvanians ‘the wrong way.’

Stacy Mastriola, from Bucknell University, agrees that trying to better fund our education system is a worth-while venture. But that could come at the expense of a myriad of different struggling sectors and will need a healthy amount of debate down in Harrisburg to see what the best solution is heading toward june 30.

“I don’t know of anybody who’s gonna see 1.5% of their gross pay disappear and not wonder where it went. There’s only, there’s only so many ways that we could he could put tolls on roads and use that for school somebody’s going to have a problem with it, he could issue more of what is it like a per capita tax here in Pennsylvania. But somebody has a problem with it, you know whoever ends up on the negative end of the deal is going to have a problem with it. You have to believe in the tax and spend that the money continues to be recirculated and taxed repeatedly and that’s how the government generates revenue.”

There are numerous ways to create savings and raise funds and those are all sure to come up in budget talks which officially start in Pennsylvania’s capitol next week.

Residents and academics say that as much as everyone would love to be fully invested in their taxes, it’s taking a back seat to things like the pandemic, vaccine rollouts and other financial hardships.

Those too, will be a key focus in this budget, heading into the summer.