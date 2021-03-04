Stabbing sends one person to hospital in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed during a domestic dispute.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers were called to the 900 Block of Delaware Street on Wednesday night for a reported stabbing.

That section of Delaware Street between Capouse Avenue and Penn Avenue was shut down while police investigated.

One male was taken to the hospital for his injuries, authorities say he will need surgery for his wounds.

The female suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault. More charges are pending based on the status of the victim.

Police are still investigating the incident.