Stabbing investigation in South Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

Police responded to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital around 10:15 p.m. and interviewed the victim who said the incident happened in South Wilkes-Barre in a dark street.

The victim told police that he was walking and approached by another man coming. The victim tried to put distance between them but the man grabbed and stabbed him.

The victim described the stabber as a Hispanic male wearing a grey t-shirt.

Wilkes-Barre City Police are still investigating this incident.