St. Ubaldo Day canceled for second consecutive year

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
St- Ubaldo Festival Celebrated_20160529155705

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An annual event that draws thousands each Memorial Day Weekend to Lackawanna County is canceled for a second straight year.

The announcement was made Friday that Saint Ubaldo Day will be scrapped because of the pandemic.

Saint Ubaldo Society said in a social media post that the decision did not come easy.

It stated even with progress being made to defeat COVID-19, organizers did not want to jeopardize the safety of runners, participants and the community.

Plans are in the works to resume Saint Ubaldo next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos