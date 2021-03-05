St. Ubaldo Day canceled for second consecutive year

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An annual event that draws thousands each Memorial Day Weekend to Lackawanna County is canceled for a second straight year.

The announcement was made Friday that Saint Ubaldo Day will be scrapped because of the pandemic.

Saint Ubaldo Society said in a social media post that the decision did not come easy.

It stated even with progress being made to defeat COVID-19, organizers did not want to jeopardize the safety of runners, participants and the community.

Plans are in the works to resume Saint Ubaldo next year.