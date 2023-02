EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A church in Edwardsvillle was heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning in one community on the Wyoming Valley’s west side.

Fire crews responded to Saint Hedwig’s Parish in the 200 block of Zerby Avenue just after 6:00 a.m.

Smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters battled the flames. There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Fire crews are still on scene at this hour. Check back with Eyewitness News on this developing story.