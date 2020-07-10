Spark Coffee opens in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some businesses to close their doors for good, others are just now starting to rebound. Yet for at least one business in Monroe County, the owners planned, built and opened during it all.

Spark Coffee has been open for about a week. The co-owner tells Eyewitness News she worked as a meat packer when she decided she wanted to open a cafe.

Jill Melia spent three decades in the food industry but at the end of 2019, she was looking for a career change.

“It was time to do a little pivot and open a coffee shop and that’s where we create Spark Coffee,” Melia told Eyewitness News.

It took Melia and her partment more than six months to find the North 17 Street location, buy equipment and find the right coffee. All the while, they were living through a worldwide pandemic.

“We looked at each other and said let’s push forward,” Melia said. “Gave us more time to hone our craft.”

Kathleen Moore, who was visiting Stroudsburg says the opening of Spark Coffee is great news.

“So encouraging,” Moore said. “I thought most businesses were going to go out of business through this and to see that, you know, there’s still families that are making their dreams come true and starting new beginnings.”

Moore and her mother stopped in the shop for the first time on Friday to taste what the new business has to offer.

The shop also sells smoothies, pastries and more.