Southern Columbia defeats Wilmington, 42-14

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Southern Columbia defeated Wilmington, 42-14, to win the Class 2A state football championship in Hershey.

It’s the Tigers’ fourth straight state title and a PIAA record 11th overall state title.

Southern Columbia football went for its 4th straight state championship and 11th overall (state record) in Hershey this morning.

With a win, Southern extends its winning streak to 60 datings back to the 2017 season, and this senior class would complete an undefeated run.

Also with a win, Jim Roth surpasses Berwick legend George Curry for the most wins as a head coach all-time in Pennsylvania, with 456.

Junior Gavin Garcia scored four touchdowns, while Jake Davis added a receiving touchdown.

