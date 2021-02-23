South Williamsport Police looking for van involved in hit-and-run

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – South Williamsport police are seeking help in locating a van that was involved in a hit-and-run last week.

According to a release from South Williamsport Police, the initial crash occurred on February 14th at 1:38 PM in front of the Turkey Hill Mini Mart at 2688 Euclid Ave, DuBoistown.

The police describe the vehicle as “a white in color 1995-2002 Chevrolet Express utility van with damage on the driver side of the vehicle between the rear tire and bumper. The van also has noticeable damage, possibly rust, on the center of the roof just above the windshield and similar damage or rust on the roof above the driver side rear tire.“

The van was reported being driven by a white male that had a tan dog in the front passenger seat.

The accident is said to have injured the elderly driver of the vehicle that was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Williamsport Police Department at (570) 327-8152.