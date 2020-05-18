Socially distant high school reunion held in Susquehanna County

SPRINGVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Each year brings new milestones in people’s lives worth celebrating.

This year, social distancing is creating a challenge, but people are finding new creative ways to mark those memorable moments.

This year would have been Chris Stephen’s 25th high school reunion from Elk Lake High School.

Since social distancing guidelines are preventing the class of 95 from a formal reunion, Stephens decided he would bring the reunion to them.

“I got the full reunion but other folks too, we joined in groups and we got to catch up.”

With the help of a friend, Stephens came up with the idea to take social distancing pictures with his old classmates and put them up on social media.

“Posted them to Instagram and Facebook so that everyone could see them and then even you know their friends and family could enjoy the reunion too.”

He’s taking pictures outside the high school and all around the community. He’s using cropping tools to enhance the reunions and reconnect the class.

“Even people that you live close to. You just don’t see them and that was an opportunity to get closer.”

He uses hastags like six feet pics and elk lake class of 95.

His project is only reigniting the bond and memories with his graduating class. It’s taught Stephens a valuable lesson.

“You can still be social. You just have to do it a little bit smarter.”

He now opened his project to the community, taking pictures with other elk lake alumni, emergency responders, and essential workers.

Showing a picture is worth much more than one thousand words.