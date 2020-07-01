Snyder county man sentenced for 2014 sexual assaults

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man already serving a lengthy prison sentence has now received an additional two to four years in state prison for a sexual assault that occurred back in 2014.

Craig Poust was sentenced Monday for sexually assaulting two women at his Port Tervorton residence where he lived at the time with his co-defendant Chanel Kantz. Along with the prison term, Poust was ordered to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

“From the start of the investigation, it was clear that Craig Poust was the most culpable person involved in these crimes, and he will be in state prison for a very long time because of them,” District Attorney Mike Piecuch said in a statement. “I am grateful for the courage of the victims in this case and all the women who spoke out during the course of this investigation. Because of them, Poust and Kantz have been held accountable for their crimes, and hopefully it prevented other women from being victimized.”

Poust was already imprisoned for a separate sexual assault in 2012 and for a 2016 case involving drugs and weapons. He was sentenced to a term of 10 to 25 years for the first case and a consecutive term of 8 to 18 years for the latter.