Snow totals rise in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In Mount Pocono, the snow is coming down and the wind is surely kicking up. Some areas of Monroe County have received up to two feet of snow.

There are not many cars out Tuesday morning, maybe one of the reasons we haven’t seen any reports of major accidents.

The plow trucks are out this morning, mainly focusing on main roads.

Roads seem to be significantly worse going through lackawanna county than luzerne and monroe counties.

PennDOT is recommending that no one go out on the roads unless absolutely necessary, as there are many safety concerns because of the snow.

Everyone is being advised to keep an emergency kit in their car including some non-perishable food, water, warm clothes, a blanket, and a shovel.