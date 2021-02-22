Snow squalls reduce visibility in Rice Township

RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow is piling up quickly in Luzerne Country where fast moving snow squalls are reducing visibility for drivers.

Precipitation was coming down fast near Nuangola where small flakes added up to a few inches on the ground in a short period of time. Drivers slowed and many trucks pulled over to the side of the road for safety.

PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 miles per hour and restricted trucks to the right lane for the entire length of interstates 80, 81, 84 and 380.

If you encounter a snow squall while driving, slow down, turn on your headlights, stay in your lane and increase following distance.

Wipers and defrosters should be used during a whiteout until it is possible to get off the road and come to a complete stop in a safe place.

Drivers are encouraged to stay of the roads if possible and allow for extra travel time until the storm passes.