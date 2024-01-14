EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for several counties in NEPA.

Image Courtesy the NWS. Last Updated 11:55 a.m.

The National Weather Service says they have located a “dangerous snow squall” near Montrose moving east. They expect it to move through Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties. They expect the advisory to be lifted by 12:30 p.m.

Several other counties were under a snow squall warning, but those have now been lifted.

They say radar indicated intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds. This will lead to visibility rapidly falling to less than a quarter mile.

The NWS says this could have “life-threatening” travel conditions within the warning area which includes Interstate 81 between mile markers 217 and 230.

NWS asks you to reduce speeds and turn on headlights. They said the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.