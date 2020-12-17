Snow creates hazardous road conditions in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have been saying “if you can stay home you should” and current road conditions absolutely confirm that.

You can see these roads have a full coating of snow and it is still coming down, creating serious dangers to drivers.

There is some visibility, but PennDOT is still recommending that you do not get out on these roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

We’ve seen several snowplows working this morning, but that doesn’t mean they’re all completely cleared.

We will have more updates on road conditions as the day goes on. To see the current traffic conditions and to track these snowplows, head to 511 PA.