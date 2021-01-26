Snow covers roads in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow started to fall Tuesday morning, blanketing Scranton roads with a noticeable coating.

In Avoca, traffic cameras show steady but slowing movement of vehicles along Interstate 80 as the snow falls . By 11 a.m., the snow had already started to coat the sides of the highway and you can expect to see snow cover any roads less traveled.







At the time of writing, there are no speed restrictions from PennDot. However officials do advise drivers that it is safest to avoid traveling when roads are covered in snow and ice.

Eyewintess News saw trucks on the road spreading salt Tuesday morning. By 11 a.m., however, the snow had not piled up enough to be plowable.

Eyewitness News will be monitoring road conditions. Check back on air and online for more.